Marshall County Kitchen Cops

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) -We have a month's worth of kitchen cops scores from Marshall County to break down.
One number jumped out at us. Our Payton Walker followed up with inspectors to make sure the number wasn’t a typo!
It's no mistake, Jessy Tacos and Tortas on Highway 431 in Guntersville was hit with a 39!
That’s the lowest score we’ve seen in years on kitchen cops.
There were multiple critical violations. Employees with the health department say the most serious was a discharge of sewage behind the building.
The owner voluntarily shut the business down while trying to work to correct all of the problems.
Other problem spots in Marshall County: Thai Basil Sushi and Grill on Gunter Avenue in Guntersville, earns a 70 for foods at the wrong temperature, undated food, and an employee touching food barehanded.
Just a couple miles up the road, The Brick does only slightly better with a 72. It had no soap at the kitchen hand sink, chemicals stored over sink, and employees were not washing their hands.
You should check the Kitchen Cops’ scores before you head to dinner tonight.
