Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A South Carolina college student reported missing this week has been found dead in his car in Tennessee. The Sevier County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that 21-year-old John Andrew Martin had been found that morning in the driveway of a rental cabin in Sevierville. Martin was identified as a student at Clemson University, which is about 90 miles northwest in South Carolina. Investigators said they don't suspect foul play. The sheriff's office confirmed the body will be sent to the county medical examiner for an autopsy to determine a cause of death. Detectives in Pickens County, South Carolina, said Martin had last been seen in Clemson on Sunday.