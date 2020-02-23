Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

PHOENIX (AP) — County health officials in Arizona have announced a man was released from isolation 26 days after he tested positive for a deadly virus that originated in China. The Maricopa County Department of Health confirmed Friday that the patient, who has ties to Arizona State University in Tempe, is no longer being infected by the new coronavirus. The Arizona Republic reported that the male patient is in his 20s and has been in isolation since January after returning from Wuhan, China. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention conducted multiple tests on the man before his release, which all came out negative.