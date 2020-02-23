Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

VAN ROLLOVER-STUDENTS KILLED
3 Arizona students returning from car event killed in crash
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say three Arizona high school students enrolled in an automotive technology program have been killed in a crash while returning from a professional drag racing event near Phoenix. Eastern Arizona College officials say the students were enrolled in an joint education program and considered part-time college students. Authorities say two 16-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy were ejected and killed when a college van went off a rural highway and rolled Friday night. The driver and five other students suffered injuries that weren't life-threatening. The group was returning from a National Hot Rod Association event in a Phoenix suburb.
CHINA OUTBREAK-ARIZONA
Patient with deadly virus in Arizona released from isolation
PHOENIX (AP) — County health officials in Arizona have announced a man was released from isolation 26 days after he tested positive for a deadly virus that originated in China. The Maricopa County Department of Health confirmed Friday that the patient, who has ties to Arizona State University in Tempe, is no longer being infected by the new coronavirus. The Arizona Republic reported that the male patient is in his 20s and has been in isolation since January after returning from Wuhan, China. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention conducted multiple tests on the man before his release, which all came out negative.
BODY FOUND-MISSING WOMAN
Authorities: Body resembles that of missing New Mexico woman
Authorities are investigating whether a body found in northern Arizona is that of a northwestern New Mexico woman reported missing over a month ago. The San Juan County Sheriff's Office in New Mexico says it was notified Friday by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office in Arizona of the discovery of a body matching the general description of 27-year-old Sasha Krause, a Farmington-area resident. She was last seen the evening of Jan. 18 picking up items items from the Farmington Mennonite Church where her car was found parked outside. The San Juan County Sheriff's Office said an autopsy will be conducted as early as Monday to establish the identity and to determine cause of death.
SOGGY ARIZONA
Rainfall sets record for Phoenix as baseball games canceled
PHOENIX (AP) — Rainfall Saturday in Phoenix set a record for the date in Arizona's most populous city as soggy conditions prompted cancellation of some spring training baseball games scheduled in the metro area. The National Weather Service reported 0.9 inch of rain in Phoenix by late morning, easily breaking the previous record of 0.45 inch set in 1913. The weather service said up to an inch of rain was expected through Sunday morning in Phoenix, Prescott, Flagstaff and Show Low and the Maricopa County flood control district said localized flooding would be a concern.
FATAL SHOOTING-WANTED PERSON
Person fatally shot during arrest attempt in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (AP) — A person whom the U.S. Marshals Service was trying to arrest was fatally shot Friday afternoon at a north Phoenix hotel. The FBI said in a statement that it’s investigating an assault on a federal officer that occurred at the hotel near Interstate 17. No other officers were injured. The FBI didn’t reveal how the shooting occurred, the name of the person who died and the crime that person was accused of committing. The U.S. Marshals Service didn’t respond to an email Friday evening seeking information on the shooting.
AP-US-ARIZONA-GOVERNOR-IMMIGRATION-
Arizona governor pulls immigration plan amid business revolt
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey spent years opposing divisive anti-immigration legislation, then embraced it this year. But he was forced to backtrack late Thursday after business groups and immigrant rights activists revolted. The Republican governor pulled a proposal to enshrine an existing sanctuary city ban in the state Constitution. Opponents say Ducey made a major political mistake that would have hurt the state. They point to a 2010 Arizona law that cracked down on illegal immigration and led to boycotts and damage to the state's reputation. Ducey contends he hadn't changed course, though he spent his first term repairing the damage caused by that law.
COLD CASE SLAYINGS-COLORADO
Nevada court sending inmate to Colorado in 4 hammer killings
DENVER, Colo. (AP) — Nevada's Supreme Court has ordered a prison inmate transferred to Colorado to face charges of killing four people with a hammer more than 30 years ago. Alexander Christopher Ewing is wanted in Colorado on murder charges in the deaths a woman and three members of a family in suburban Denver in 1984. He's has been in prison in Carson City since 1985 on a 40-year sentence for trying to kill a Nevada couple using an ax handle. Ewing’s attorney has been fighting to block his transfer for more than a year, saying it could expose him to the death penalty in Colorado.
EDUCATION GROUP-EMBEZZLEMENT LAWSUIT
Education group lawsuit accuses ex-leader of stealing $200K
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An educational organization that promotes the oil, gas, mining and timber industries in Alaska has sued its former executive director, accusing her of stealing more than $200,000. Alaska Resource Education filed the civil complaint in U.S. District Court in Alaska against the woman who led the organization until 2017. The complaint says the group is seeking $187,000 in funds it's identified and an estimated additional $50,000 not yet quantified from the former director and her husband. She told the Anchorage Daily News in a text message that the couple had no comment. Organization leaders say they filed a report with Anchorage police.