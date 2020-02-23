Couple who vanished during California getaway found alive

INVERNESS, Calif. (AP) — An academic couple who vanished during a getaway in the woods of Northern California coastline has been found by search-and-rescue workers who spent almost a week looking for them and gave up hopes of finding them alive.
The Marin County Sheriff’s office tweeted that two helicopter crews airlifted Carol Kiparsky and Ian Irwin to a hospital Saturday.
Authorities did not immediately provide details on their conditions and where they were located.
The couple was last seen Feb. 14 at a vacation cottage near Inverness.
Authorities combed the area for days and shifted to a “recovery mission” Thursday when they felt they had exhausted all possible leads.
