Community members and families participate in third annual Madison Ready Fest

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) -More than 40 vendors set up booths at Discovery Middle School to help families be prepared at this year’s Madison Ready Fest.
Police and Fire Rescue members helped community members get the opportunity to learn about education, health and wellness and how to prepare for natural disasters.
Cassie Fuller was in attendance with her kids and explains what she learned.
“They were talking about if you have a storm shelter, you need to register it so they know to find you if there was a natural disaster so just little things. Like living wills, we have four little kids and we don’t have a living will so that’s something great that we need to do,” said Fuller.
This event is held every year on the Saturday of Natural Disaster Preparedness month.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.