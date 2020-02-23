Come one, come all! The Venardos Circus is in town!

By Payton Walker and Eric Graves | February 23, 2020 at 7:31 AM CST - Updated February 23 at 7:31 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Come one, come all! The Venardos Circus is in town, and it’s a performance you don’t want to miss!

Happening at MidCity now through March 1, this Broadway-style, animal-free circus brings a lost American tradition back to life.

Sword walking, acrobatics, golf juggling, comedy… all are part of this one-of-a-kind production!

For showtimes and tickets, click here, and for a sneak peek of what to expect, click on the interview above!

