Side effects of coronavirus outbreak on travel industry: higher plane tickets, lower cruise prices

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The ripple effects of the coronavirus are far and wide. Many major air and cruise lines are cancelling trips, which is having an impact on travel costs.
“Bookings are down just a little bit, but other areas are making up for that,” stated Clay Ingram with AAA.
Due to travel restrictions and overall fears, fewer people are going to the impacted regions of Asia. This is leading to higher than normal prices into other regions of the world.
Prices for cruises to ports in Asia are down. Some reports say prices have dropped 70% from $2,000 to $600. These prices reflect trips within the next 2-3 months, according to travel agents.
Fewer flights are going to the Asian region, which is leading to an increase in prices -- 15%-20%.
However, Ingram says certain European packages are slightly cheaper as a deal with the sudden attraction.
“If one part of the world is not available to them to travel then a lot of times they’ll pick a different part to travel to because they want to go somewhere," said Ingram.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated domestic infections to 34 Friday. United States health officials are preparing for the virus to become a pandemic. More than 76,000 people have been infected worldwide and at least 2,200 people have died.
