New security features added to Morgan County jail

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County jail has added a number of new security features to the facility.
A new, full body, scanner is able to screen for drugs and weapons.
Sergeant Britt Parker at the Morgan County Jail says the scanner will be part of the new intake process.
“Our goal is to be a contraband free correctional facility, and that’s not easily done,” said Parker. “Every correctional facility across the nation fights that problem. There’s too many ways for drugs to get into correctional facilities, and we try eliminate it the best we can. This is just another tool we have to stop that.”
In addition to the body scanner, the jail also has a metal detector for inmates.
