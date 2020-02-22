Money stolen from fund benefiting family of fallen Huntsville officer

Source: WAFF (Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | February 21, 2020 at 7:25 PM CST - Updated February 21 at 7:30 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A criminal investigation is underway to determine who stole money from a fund meant to benefit the family of a fallen Huntsville police officer.

Lieutenant Michael Johnson with the Huntsville police department confirms money was stolen electronically from a fund at Redstone Federal Credit Union.

The fund, which was created in December, benefits the family of STAC agent Billy Clardy III.

Clardy was killed in December during a drug operation. LaJereomeny Brown was arrested and charged with murder.

WAFF has requested a comment from Redstone Federal Credit Union regarding the theft.

