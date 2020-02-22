Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

STATE SENATOR-FBI SEARCH
FBI agents search home, business of Tennessee state senator
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Federal authorities say they have conducted searches at the Memphis home and business addresses of Democratic state Sen. Katrina Robinson. Federal Bureau of Investigation spokesman Joel Siskovic confirmed that agents executed search warrants at two locations. They are listed as addresses for Robinson's residence and nursing school, Healthcare Institute Inc. The school's website says it received a $1.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for a certified nursing assistant program focused on geriatric populations and educational programs. The FBI declined to release additional details. A spokesman for Senate Democrats said they've received no indication the searches relate to Robinson's legislative service.
ERA LAWSUIT
GOP attorneys general seek to block Equal Rights Amendment
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Five Republican attorneys general are seeking to block an effort by three Democratic-led states to see the Equal Rights Amendment adopted into the U.S. Constitution. Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery said the five GOP-led states rescinded their approvals of the ERA amendment before a congressionally mandated ratification deadline more than 40 years ago. The Democratic-led state attorneys general argue that the 1982 deadline set by Congress was non-binding. The five states _ Tennessee, Alabama, Louisiana, Nebraska and South Dakota _ filed a motion on Thursday to intervene in a lawsuit filed by Virginia, Nevada and Illinois.
DMV SERVICES-TENNESSEE
Tennessee launches some appointments, e-tickets for Real IDs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials have launched a pilot program offering some appointments and e-tickets for people looking to get their Real IDs. The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Driver Services Division says appointments became available Thursday. E-tickets to secure a place in line before arriving at a Driver Services Center begin Friday. The initial pilot will be available for Real ID services only and will be limited to centers in Gallatin, Hart Lane in Nashville, Oakland and Maryville. More locations and services will be added. The services can be accessed at the department's website.
SOUTH CAROLINA STUDENT DEATH
Missing Clemson University student found dead in Tennessee
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A South Carolina college student reported missing this week has been found dead in his car in Tennessee. The Sevier County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that 21-year-old John Andrew Martin had been found that morning in the driveway of a rental cabin in Sevierville. Martin was identified as a student at Clemson University, which is about 90 miles northwest in South Carolina. Investigators said they don't suspect foul play. The sheriff's office confirmed the body will be sent to the county medical examiner for an autopsy to determine a cause of death. Detectives in Pickens County, South Carolina, said Martin had last been seen in Clemson on Sunday.
STATE GOVERNMENT APP
New app offers access to Tennessee government services
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee state government services are now accessible through a new mobile app called “MyTN.” Customers will be able to renew or order a duplicate driver's license, renew a handgun carry permit, find information about doing business in Tennessee or felony offenders and locate farmer's markets and local foods across the state. Additional services will be added this year. The app is available for download from the Apple and Android stores.
VOUCHER CONTRACT
Tennessee lawmakers won't 'revisit' voucher contract
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Legislative leaders say they have concerns over how the Department of Education selected its vendor to administer Gov. Bill Lee's school voucher program, but they have no plans to halt the contract from moving forward. Senate Speaker Randy McNally said Thursday the Legislature will instead focus on changing state laws to avoid future contract conflicts. The issue has plagued the GOP-dominant Statehouse for weeks as lawmakers have demanded answers from Lee and the education agency over a $2.5 million noncompete grant contract with Florida-based vendor ClassWallet.