’Jackson County Strong’ event raises $14k for victims of dock fire

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - People packed into Collins Elementary School to give back and enjoy some music.
The event raised money for victims of a deadly marina fire in Jackson County that killed eight people.
Nat Smith grew up a couple blocks from the county park and wanted to do his part to help others.
“It’s been so tragic to see this happen in a place where as a child we would go sit by the lake, unwind and enjoy time together," said Smith. "It’s so heartbreaking that something like that would happen in a place that has been such a place all my life.”
Organizers tell WAFF 48 the event raised $14,902.
All of the proceeds from the evening will go to a victim’s fund at the First National Bank of Scottsboro.
