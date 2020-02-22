Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers returned from the All-Star break with a 117-105 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. LeBron James scored 32 points and Anthony Davis recovered from an early injury scare to get 28 points and 13 rebounds, including 14 points and seven boards in the fourth quarter. Josh Jackson scored a season-high 20 points for the Grizzlies, who have lost back-to-back games in California after heading into the All-Star break with eight wins in 10. Ja Morant added 17 points as Memphis dropped to 0-2 on its four-game West Coast trip, which matches its longest road stretch of the season.
CHICAGO (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored in the third period and overtime to rally the Chicago Blackhawks past the Nashville Predators 2-1. DeBrincat skated in alone from center ice, then snapped off a shot with 57.8 seconds left in the extra period that beat Pekka Rinne high on the glove side for his 16th goal. DeBrincat tied the game at 1-1 with a power-play goal midway through the third period. His goal came on a deflection and snapped Chicago's 0-for-21 drought with the man advantage. Mattias Ekholm scored in the second period for Nashville.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s streak of participating in every women's NCAA Tournament could be in jeopardy again. The Lady Vols have lost five straight games. The late slide comes one year after Tennessee earned one of the last couple of at-large bids into the NCAA Tournament and fell to UCLA in the first round. Tennessee has faced four AP Top 25 teams during this five-game skid. The Lady Vols close the regular season by facing the bottom three teams in the Southeastern Conference standings.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt has continued revamping his staff by hiring Jimmy Brumbaugh as co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach and Shelton Felton as outside linebackers coach. Brumbaugh spent the last two seasons as Colorado’s defensive line coach. Felton was Akron’s outside linebackers and defensive line coach in 2019 after spending 2018 as a quality control assistant at Tennessee. Brumbaugh and Felton join running backs coach Jay Graham and tight ends coach Joe Osovet as additions to Tennessee’s coaching staff.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former Tennessee Titans coach Jeff Fisher will enter the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame as part of its 2020 induction class. Fisher led the Titans to their lone Super Bowl appearance during the 1999 season. He started coaching the franchise in 1994 when it still played in Houston and continued through 2010 while posting a 142-120 record. Previously announced 2020 inductees include former NBA player Tony Delk, Tennessee College Women’s Sports Foundation founder Bettye Giles, former Tennessee Golf Association and Tennessee Section PGA executive director Dick Horton and former college football coach Carl Torbush.
UNDATED (AP) — No. 10 Kentucky has won five in a row and holds a two-game lead over three schools in the Southeastern Conference. That trio includes Florida, which brings a three-game winning streak into the first of two meetings against the Wildcats. The Gators have regrouped from a 17-point loss at Mississippi to win their last three by an average margin of 16.3 points per game. They've won five of six overall since a three-game slide and look to continue their quest to earn one of the top four seeds and a double bye for the tournament in Nashville.