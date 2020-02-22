Flat rate issued for some Madison Utilities sewer customers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Madison Utilities customers who live in Limestone County will soon see an increase in rates. The company issued a flat rate for Limestone County sewer-only customers beginning March 1st.
A spokesperson for Madison Utilities said they invested a lot of time evaluating their system. They conducted three different studies with two different companies and decided it was best to implement a flat rate comparable to other systems in the area. But customers aren't buying it.
“We are going to be charged $55.17 every month, no matter how much sewage we use,” said Madison Utilities customer Silvia Apticar
In January her Madison Utilities sewer bill was $11.35. But come next month, she will be paying a 386% increase. “If we go to the grocery store and you buy a lot of groceries your bill may come out to $100. I go out and buy a loaf of bread. But when we go to the register you pay just as much as I pay. It is just not fair.”
A letter sent home to customers only a few weeks before the change will take effect. Madison Utilities saying it will provide a more streamlined process for them and other utility services to coordinate billing. The letter citing a complex process in the past. “We have been paying all these fees all these years, and you can't update your system? This is 2020, something needs to be done,” said Apticar.
Madison Utilities being optimistic saying the new flat rates will help customers budget better. Adding they must make decisions based on the entire system and not just one set of customers. “Sometimes I feel like because we are annexed into Madison, we are almost treated like stepchildren.”
We reached out to the state to see if there are any laws regulating flat rates but because Madison Utilities is a municipal corporation, there is not much anyone can do.
A press release sent to 48 News says, “The area of MU’s system where the flat rate is being implemented is one of the fastest growing areas for MU. As MU continues to see growth of its sewer-only customers, the implementation of any rate change becomes more difficult. When MU started to look at this we had less than 700 customers that were sewer-only.”
“There are other flat rate items that customers deal with on a regular basis such as garbage and trash. These items are not typically based on how much the customer specifically uses. Flat rate billing is a widely accepted method of collection for wastewater utilities. There are other providers in the area that also flat rate bill for wastewater.”
If you have any questions about the flat rate you can call (256)-772-0253.
