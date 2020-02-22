Crews pumping water, working to reconnect roads to Lawrence County homes

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Highway 101 just north of Town Creek is flooded. County Road 406 is also flooded.
The Alabama Department of Transportation started pumping out the water today. But, with both of these roads being flooded at the same time, it’s causing additional problems for residents.
“As a little family up on this hill, we’re just doing what we can do to get in and out. We can sit in the house, but we’re trying to help ourselves," Kenneth Perkins said.
Perkins and his neighbors drive around the flooded roadways an extra 15 minutes daily. However that’s not all.
“I probably walk about a quarter mile, my neighbors up the road probably walk about a half mile by the time they get to the hill. We made us a little bridge with some pallets, so we walk on the bridge. We cut some stuff out to make us a little path," Perkins explained.
Home owners on County Road 406 have to park in a deserted parking lot, then walk through the woods, just to get to their homes.
Perkins says, 11 days is too long to not have direct access to your own house.
“Bear with us, we’re trying to work on getting this road open, and hopefully we’ll be able to get that access pretty soon," Seth Burkett with the Alabama Department of Transportation said.
Burkett says, flooding like this isn’t typical.
“In the past, this has been a once in 30 years occurrence, it’s just unusual this happened two years in a row," Burkett continued.
Perkins says he and his neighbors are frustrated with the amount of time it took ALDOT to start draining the roads.
“A permanent solution, that’s my biggest concern. I know tragedies happen and unexpected things happen, but two weeks is too long," Perkins said.
Burkett says it could take days before the road opens up again.
