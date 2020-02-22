Cold and clear today, rain returns to begin the new workweek

Temperatures are chilly and below freezing to start the day. The sky is clear, making way for sunshine to continue for the first half of the weekend. Highs will be in the mid 50s. Clouds will grow Saturday night into Sunday. There will be a chance for isolated showers, mainly during the second half of the day Sunday. Highs will also be in the mid 50s.
A system will move eastward through the Tennessee Valley on Monday. Widespread showers and isolated storms are expected in the Tennessee Valley. Rain will be a possibility through the middle of the workweek. Rain totals will be less than an inch for most cities.
As the workweek progresses, temperatures will sink. Highs will go from the low 60s Monday, 50s Tuesday, and 40s Wednesday through Friday. Sunshine will be back in full force at the end of next week.
