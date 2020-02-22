Alabama A&M shows rendering of planned event center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new, multi-use, event center could be ready for use by 2022 on the campus of Alabama A&M University.
Dr. Del Smith, who serves as the University’s executive director for economic development, outlined the development at Friday’s board meeting.
The event center is the centerpiece for what would be an eleven-acre development. The land, according to Dr. Smith, could also accommodate two hotels, retail space and restaurants.
Groundbreaking on the new space could begin as early as fall 2020, according to Dr. Smith.
The estimated timeline for completing the development is two years.
Board members will consider name recommendations for the future event center at the next regular session on Friday, June 26.
