‘You guys are actually the first to come’: Rescue squad checks on families stranded by Lawrence County floods

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - At least a dozen people are stranded by floodwater that started to rise well over two weeks ago. The intersection of Highway 101 and County Road 406 in Lawrence County is underwater, and the water has no where to go.
ALDOT plans to pump the water out beginning Friday. Originally, they were hoping to move in Thursday but the 5,600 feet of pumps did not make it in time.
Thursday, the Lawrence County Rescue Squad took a boat into the neighborhood to check on residents.
“This right here is the only way to get to the main road unless you’re walking through mud and water," explained Journey Beck. “From what I’ve been told, it’s been thirty years since it’s been like this.”
The majority of Beck’s family lives on the dead end street. He says in the two weeks that water has covered the street, no one has checked on them.
“You guys are actually the first people to come out here," stated Beck. "The Red Cross, no one has come out here to check on us.”
Beck told 48 News the majority of his family that lives on County Road 406 are elderly so they evacuated.
Stuck on their small island, with the only way to get back-and-forth to the store or school, Beck and his family journey a mile-long path through mud and water.
“Unless they excuse us, we walk through the field in the morning," said Beck in explaining his effort to get to class.
Chris Fuqua lives on the other side of the dead end street.
“I’m not 100% sure what can be done in this area because it kind of slopes down," explained Fuqua. "So it’s kind of hard to do something when the land slopes down right to this point.”
Officials and residents call it a “30-year flood.” But that was last years scenario. With the same thing happening a year later, many agree something needs to be done.
Beck exchanged numbers with the rescue squad who plans to return Friday with supplies.
Based on last years pumping, ALDOT estimates at least 2 weeks before all of the water is gone.
