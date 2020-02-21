Wind chills in the teens this morning with more cold this weekend

Skies are clearing and we are dry across the Tennessee Valley this morning, but it is MUCH colder across the Valley. Temperatures are into the 20s but the wind chills are even colder sitting into the low to mid teens. With this cold and areas of linger moisture from the last few weeks there could be some areas of patchy black ice this morning. Wind out of the north is strong this morning and should stay that way throughout the rest of the day today. Gusts of 15 to 25 mph are possible throughout the day today which will keep the “feels like” temperatures into the 30s through the afternoon. We will see plenty of sunshine just not much warmth.