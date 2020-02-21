Unannounced drill causes concern for some Prattville HS parents

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - An unannounced drill at Prattville High School Wednesday had students and parents thinking the worst.
Colt Mauney was sitting in math class at around 10 a.m. when he heard a voice over the intercom. It was a code red.
“She did not say it was a drill,” said Mauney.
Colt says thought he was about to die.
“I grabbed my Bible. I just prayed by myself. Saying to myself, I hope I survive,” Mauney said.
Turns out it was just a drill...an unannounced drill that neither parents nor students knew about in advance.
“I got a text from a parent friend who said, ‘Hey the school is on lockdown,’ and I literally wondered, ‘Am I going to see my son at the end of the day,’” said Colt’s mom, Jessica Behrens.
Behrens says after 10 minutes she found out from a friend that it was a drill. She says she never heard anything from the school.
“I was just immediately furious. They’re expected to go back to a regular learning environment after that. You just thought you were going to die now, ‘Let’s get back to math,’” Behrens said.
She says kids don’t need to think it’s real to take it seriously.
“I believe that this idea that, ‘Oh we have to make it real. We have to get in their heads and scare them, and scare them and make them think that it’s real,’ I don’t think that’s necessary, because they’ve proven that they can do it knowing that it’s a drill,” Behrens said.
However, not all parents agree.
Elizabeth Jordan has two kids that attend the school. She said she’s glad that there was an unannounced drill.
“It may have caused anxiety for some of them but now they’ll go through the next drill and they’ll know what to do. And they’ll just be prepared for - heaven forbid they have to face a situation that is real,” Jordan said.
Many states actually require active shooter drills in schools, but there are no national standards for what they should encompass.
Just this month, The American Federation of Teachers and National Education Association joined with the advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund in calling for an end to unannounced drills or drills that simulate gun violence.
We have reached out to school officials at Prattville High School and the Prattville Police Department, and they both referred us to the Autauga County Board of Education. The BOE has not responded to a request for comment.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.