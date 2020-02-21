Scottsboro Police Chief to retire, will run for city council

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Scottsboro Police Chief Ralph Dawe says he plans to retire by this summer.
Chief Dawe says his exact retirement date hasn’t been set. He plans to retire by June 1st.
He says an interim police chief will be appointed until Scottsboro’s City Council selects a permanent replacement.
Dawe told WAFF 48 News that he plans to continue his career in public service. He will run for Scottsboro City Council’s District 1 seat in the next municipal election set for August 25th.
