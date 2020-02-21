Retired Cullman County Judge facing ethics complaint

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A long-time Cullman County judge suddenly announces his retirement after being accused of ethics violations. The Judicial Inquiry Commission accuses District Judge Kim Chaney of appointing his son to handle hundreds of cases.
The complaint against Chaney says he appointed his son who is an attorney to represent more than 200 indigent cases from August 2015 through July 2017. The commission says Chaney's son was paid approximately $105,000 for that work.
The JIC says Judge Chaney took judicial actions in some of those cases although he was disqualified.
WBRC legal expert Roger Appell says the judge and his son could possibly run into legal problems of their own after dealing with the JIC when it comes to the state's ethics law.
"The bigger problem both of them are facing is the potential of being arrested and indicted for the ethics violation. I look at the district attorney’s office and I say how did they let it happen for so long? They were there. They saw what was happening. Lots of people just had a blind eye to this,” Appell said.
The Court of the Judiciary is authorized to remove a judge from office, suspend a judge without pay, or censure a judge for violations of their duties. If a judge is found by the court to by physically or mentally incapable of performing the duties of the office, the court may suspend the judge with or without pay or retire the judge.
Violating the state's ethics law could put you in jail from two to 20 years.
We’re still waiting to hear back from the presiding judge in Cullman County about how this will impact cases there. We’re also still waiting to hear back from the Chaney’s. Judge Chaney will go before the Alabama court of the judiciary on Monday.
