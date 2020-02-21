Participants needed for health research project

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Doctors and health care workers do their best to help their patients. Research helps them learn about better ways to treat patients. Health officials with the UAB Huntsville Regional Campus are looking for volunteers to help in the All of Us Research Project.
As a participant in the program you will be asked to share different kinds of information. That may include where you work, questions about your health, family, home and work. You may also be asked to give blood or urine samples.
The information gathered will help researchers learn how to treat people of all ages, races, and genders.
The program may last up to 10 years, but you can drop out at any time without penalty.
If you would like to join, you can visit the All of Us website for details.
