North Alabama child abuse victims seek $100 million in damages

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Four victims of child abuse in Lauderdale County are seeking justice beyond what a criminal court can provide.
They’re each suing their former foster parents, the State Department of Human resources, and its Commissioner for a total of $100 million.
Daniel Spurgeon is already in prison for sexually abusing his foster children.
His wife, Jenise, has not yet faced trial, but four of their former foster children aren’t waiting for justice.
“These kids didn’t own deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrush," said attorney Tommy James. “They got no medical treatment, no dental treatment, and DHR missed this going on for 10, 12 years? You can’t make it up.”
James is representing the four clients who are asking for $25 million a piece in damages.
They name the couple, the DHR, its head Nancy Buckner, and any D-H-R workers who were negligent.
“There’s chaos going on with caseworkers not knowing the policies and procedures, chaos going on with workers coming in and out of there,” said James.
He says he hopes the case will make a change.
“DHR, they’re not following their own policies and procedures, and if they are they are following their own policies and procedures, which they’re not, they need to come up with new policies and procedures," said James.
Jenise Spurgeon faces her criminal trial in April.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.