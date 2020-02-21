National HealthCare: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) _ National HealthCare Corp. (NHC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $13.8 million.
The Murfreesboro, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 89 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.09 per share.
The nursing home and assisted living company posted revenue of $253.9 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $68.2 million, or $4.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $996.4 million.
National HealthCare shares have fallen roughly 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $83.08, a rise of 1% in the last 12 months.
