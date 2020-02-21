Morehead St. looks to end streak vs Tennessee St.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Jordan Walker, Justin Thomas and Djimon Henson have combined to account for 46 percent of Morehead State's scoring this season. For Tennessee State, Carlos Marshall Jr., Wesley Harris, Jy'lan Washington and Michael Littlejohn have combined to account for 57 percent of all Tennessee State scoring.MIGHTY MARSHALL JR.: Marshall has connected on 30.8 percent of the 146 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 76.8 percent of his foul shots this season.