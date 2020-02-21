Lipscomb looks to extend streak vs N. Fla.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: North Florida has depended on senior leadership while Lipscomb has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. Seniors Ivan Gandia-Rosa, Garrett Sams, Wajid Aminu and JT Escobar have combined to account for 63 percent of North Florida's scoring this season and 67 percent of the team's points over its last five games. On the other hand, freshmen Ahsan Asadullah, Michael Buckland and KJ Johnson have scored 54 percent of the team's points this year and 73 percent of all Bisons points over their last five.