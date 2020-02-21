Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-EXECUTION-TENNESSEE
Tennessee man gets electric chair for killing fellow inmate
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee inmate has become the fifth person executed in the state's electric chair in a span of 16 months. Nicholas Sutton was pronounced dead at 7:26 p.m. Thursday at a maximum security prison in Nashville. In his last words he thanked friends and family for their love and support and said he was looking forward to being in the presence of God. Supporters, including prison workers who credited Sutton with saving their lives, sought in vain for clemency. Sutton was sentenced to death in 1986 for killing a fellow inmate. The 58-year-old had already been serving time for the killings of his grandmother and two others when he was 18.
VOUCHER CONTRACT
Tennessee lawmakers won't 'revisit' voucher contract
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Legislative leaders say they have concerns over how the Department of Education selected its vendor to administer Gov. Bill Lee's school voucher program, but they have no plans to halt the contract from moving forward. Senate Speaker Randy McNally said Thursday the Legislature will instead focus on changing state laws to avoid future contract conflicts. The issue has plagued the GOP-dominant Statehouse for weeks as lawmakers have demanded answers from Lee and the education agency over a $2.5 million noncompete grant contract with Florida-based vendor ClassWallet.
CONFEDERATE BUST-TENNESSEE
Panel vacancy delays action on Tennessee Confederate bust
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee panel is pausing consideration of a push to remove or add context to a Confederate bust in the state Capitol until a vacancy on the board is filled. Finance Commissioner Stuart McWhorter is the chairman of the Capitol Commission considering options for the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest. He said after a meeting Thursday that it's unclear when the recently vacated slot on the commission will be filled. McWhorter said he doesn't want to proceed without a replacement member. Tennessee's Historical Commission would also need to vote to remove the bust, which has been in place since 1978.
MISSING GIRL-AMBER ALERT
Amber Alert issued for girl, 1, not seen since Dec. 26
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Investigators in Tennessee worked all night Wednesday and into Thursday morning searching for a 15-month-old girl who hasn't been seen since the day after Christmas. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Evelyn Boswell was reported missing Tuesday but reportedly hasn't been seen since Dec. 26. It's unclear why the girl wasn't reported missing until weeks after her disappearance. An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday. The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office says it's following up on several tips in the case.
BOLTON-VANDERBILT
Bolton: Testimony wouldn't have changed impeachment outcome
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former national security adviser John Bolton says the House's impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump were “grossly partisan” and said his testimony would not have changed Trump's acquittal in the Senate. At a Vanderbilt University speaking engagement Wednesday, Bolton also continued to stay quiet on the details of a yet-to-be-released book, as he did during a Monday event. He took the stage Wednesday with former national security adviser under President Barack Obama, Susan Rice. She questioned his refusal to share more details while his book undergoes screening for classified national security details by the Trump administration.
PRISON REFORM ADVOCATE ARRESTED
Sheriff: Prison reform advocate planted guns for jail break
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee authorities say a longtime prison reform advocate was preparing to stage a jail break when he hid loaded guns and ammunition in a new jail that was under construction. Alex Friedmann had been previously charged with attempted burglary after Nashville's sheriff says Friedmann gained access to the new jail by dressing as a construction worker. In a Wednesday news conference, the sheriff says the guns and ammunition were discovered as the investigation continued. Friedmann was re-arrested Tuesday night after the charges were upgraded to vandalism of $250,000 or more. Friedmann's attorney says his client “is presumed innocent and will respond through the appropriate legal processes.”