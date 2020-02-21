Kitchen Cops: Marshall Co. restaurant shuts down after abysmal score

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The January 2020 report is in from Marshall County , and one business immediately jumped out at us. Jessy’s Tacos & Tortas in Guntersville scored a 39 - the lowest score we’ve seen in more than two years. In fact, we called the Marshall County Health Department to make sure there wasn’t a typo or error and found out more information. The score was confirmed, as was a report that the business owner surrendered their license.