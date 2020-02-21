Jail software company says it’s working with jail to correct computer issues

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County jail records management system has been down for two weeks, and Thursday the company that built the system said it’s working on a solution.
The county jail contracts with SmartCop, a public safety software company. A post from the company’s website said the contract began in 2010.
Director of Support Derrick Moore said the company is working with the sheriff’s office to get applications and data back online.
He said the Florida based company is working remotely, and he’s not sure about the timeline to get everything fixed.
He declined to answer questions about the nature of the problems with the jail computers.
Tuesday, WAFF 48 News asked County Commission Chairman Dale Strong about ransomware, a type of software which holds computer systems hostage for money.
Strong said he’s concerned the county will have to pay more money to get the system back up and running.
Sheriff’s office spokesman Brent Patterson and Chief Stacy Bates did not return a request for comment.
