Huntsville animal rescue group working to save dog’s leg

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville animal rescue group called Furget Me Not Animal Rescue is raising money to try and save an injured dog’s leg.
Wesley, came into Huntsville Animal Services earlier this week with a broken rear leg. Huntsville Animal Services put out a call on social media asking for an animal rescue to take in Wesley. Huntsville Animal Services said in a social media post that Wesley would need an expensive surgery and an attentive foster if there was any hope of avoiding amputation.
Furget Me Not Animal Rescue answered the call and took Wesley in. Now the group is hosting a Go Fund Me to try and raise enough money to save Wesley’s leg.
You can contribute to that fundraiser here.
