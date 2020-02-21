Decatur city leaders react to mayor’s call for faster fix to sewage overflow

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - City leaders in Decatur are still catching up following a news conference on Wednesday regarding the city’s sewer system.
“I was a bit shocked," said city council president Paige Bibbee. "To my knowledge, no other council member I wasn’t either informed about it. I assume you don’t have to inform each other when doing a press conference,” said Bibbee.
Council members Charles Kirby and Paige Bibbee both say, for years, the council has had open communication with Decatur Utilities.
They say, they’ve known about this 10-year pipe replacement plan.
“We certainly get a once a year briefing. Including on their budget and when we approve our budget," said Kirby. "Every single member of this council and the mayor knew what kind of money they were putting into these old pipe replacements and what not.”
Decatur Utilities’ 10-year plan includes replacing nearly 350 miles of clay piping.
Bibbee says Mayor Tab Bowling has known about this multi-stage plan.
“I know the mayor had a meeting several weeks ago with board members and Mr. Hardin," said Bibbee. "They went over the [plan], they went over what has already been done the 60-million-dollars that has to date been spent on his rehab, and also went over the future.”
Bibbee and Kirby both say they want to work with Decatur Utilities to fix this problem and ensure the public’s safety.
Decatur Utilities declined a WAFF 48 request for a walk through of the 10-year plan.
