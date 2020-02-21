Community to host concert benefit for Jackson County dock fire victims

SCOTTSBORO Ala. (WAFF) -After hearing about the devastating boat fire that took the lives of five children and three adults January 26th, community members are hosting a benefit concert to help families recover.
Families who lived on Dock B at the marina lost everything in the fire.
Comedian Mickey Bell is one of several participants who will be part of the benefit concert.
“And we just thought it would be encouraging for the families as well. And I also wanted to make mention that we’ve had some Gofundme pages to help the families, but it’s not helping all of the families. We’ve got people in Mississippi that are affected by this tragedy, so the one thing about this event is that it’s going to help everyone involved," said Bell.
The concert will also feature The Martins, New Ground and The Interstate Quartet who are all from Scottsboro.
“They are featured and will be there with us. New Ground is going to be there, hometown favorite, the Interstate Quartet, I’m going to be there it’s going to be a lot of fun for the entire family," said Bell.
100% of the ticket sales will be donated to the account set up by the First National Bank of Scottsboro.
The concert is Friday, February 21 at Collins Elementary School 6:30. Doors open at 5:30. General admission tickets are $10 and if you would like a VIP ticket you can purchase one for $25.
