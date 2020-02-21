Cold and clear tonight with slightly warmer temperatures this weekend

The sunshine today was a welcomed change as we close out the workweek. The sky will remain clear tonight, allowing temperatures will sink into the mid 20s.
The weekend begins clear and cold tomorrow morning, but afternoon temperatures will rebound into the mid 50s. Clouds will grow Saturday night into Sunday. There will be a chance for isolated showers, mainly during the second half of the day Sunday. Highs will also be in the mid 50s.
The biggest chance for rain comes Monday with a system that will move from west to east, providing showers and storms to the Tennessee Valley. Rain will be a possibility through the middle of the workweek. As the workweek progresses, temperatures will sink. Highs will go from the low 60s Monday, 50s Tuesday, and 40s Wednesday through Friday. Sunshine will be back in full force at the end of next week.
