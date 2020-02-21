Child found wandering in Colbert County field, woman charged with child abuse

Child found wandering in Colbert County field, woman charged with child abuse
Source: Times Daily (Source: Times Daily)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | February 21, 2020 at 7:37 AM CST - Updated February 21 at 7:37 AM

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Littleville woman is facing charges after a child in her care was found wandering in a field two and a half miles from her house.

Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson told the Times Daily that construction workers found the child.

After the workers took the child home, deputies and the Department of Human Resources were notified.

Ashley Mayfield turned herself into authorities this week in connection this incident. She’s been charged with abuse of a child under 18. Her husband is expected to turn himself in as well.

The 4-year-old child and two others have been put into DHR custody.

Authorities say this was the second time the child had wandered away from home.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.