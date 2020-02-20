Universal Electronics: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) _ Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 90 cents per share.
The remote control maker posted revenue of $174.7 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $3.6 million, or 26 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $753.5 million.
For the current quarter ending in April, Universal Electronics expects its per-share earnings to range from 90 cents to $1.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $170 million to $180 million for the fiscal first quarter.
Universal Electronics shares have dropped 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $45.15, an increase of 56% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UEIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UEIC