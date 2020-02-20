Travel scholarship awarded in name of late Madison native

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Grieving parents saw their son’s legacy come to life Wednesday.
Two Bob Jones High School students received scholarships to travel abroad, thanks to a foundation started in his name.
Madison native Ian Clough died in a boating accident last summer.
His mother says he loved to travel and see the world. So instead of flowers, Lesa Clough asked for donations for a travel scholarship fund.
Ian’s friends started a GoFundMe. They raised $33,000 in just seven days.
Lesa Clough said she’s so thankful to everyone who donated.
“It’s a beautiful thing to be able to keep his memory alive, to keep his adventurous spirit alive, and that’s our, that’s our hope now, and a way of spreading his love and his adventure to other students," she said.
Lesa Cloughis a retired Spanish teacher, so she’s seen students who deserve to explore but couldn’t afford it.
She said she hopes the Explore the World Foundation keeps growing.
