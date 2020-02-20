Toddler dies after falling into septic tank in Texas

“At approximately 5:30 p.m. tonight, Rockport Police Department, EMS, Rockport and Fulton Volunteer Fire Departments were dispatched to a child who had fallen in a septic system. Upon arrival, initial police officers and firefighters found, civilians from the park here attempting to rescue a child who had fallen approximately 15 feet down into a septic system,” said Gillian Cox, Rockport Volunteer Fire Dept. spokeswoman.