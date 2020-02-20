Stacy Column: The Home Stretch

For the candidates and their staffs, the last ten days of a high stakes campaign is a whirlwind. It involves filling a schedule to the brim with campaign events, organizing volunteers for get-out-the-vote efforts, and, of course, putting out the campaign’s final advertising spots. You’ve no doubt been inundated with a hefty amount of campaign advertising up to this point, but that’s nothing compared to what you’ll see in the coming days. Just like retail advertisers, campaigns try to reach audiences through multiple media, including television, radio, newspapers, direct mail and digital platforms. Though they all serve a purpose - and digital is taking up a greater and greater share of the ad budget these days - it’s television that really moves the needle when it comes to campaigns. That’s why you’ll barely be able to turn on your TV between now and election day without seeing at least a few campaign ads. Though we political junkies have been glued to this race for months, right now is when most voters start really tuning in, and campaigns need to be on air to meet them.