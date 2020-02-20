Scottsboro man arrested for attacking brother with machete

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Scottsboro Police have arrested 44-year-old Vaughn Hodges for attacking his brother with a machete.
Police say they responded to a home on Perry Street Wednesday morning when someone called 911 about a fight.
When they arrived they found the victim, 55-year-old Bryan Hodges, suffering from head wounds.
Police say Vaughn Hodges hit his brother Bryan with a machete several times.
Vaughn Hodges was arrested on an assault charge and booked into the Jackson County jail on a $2,500 bond. Hodges bonded out on Thursday.
Bryan Hodges was taken to Highlands Medical Facility, police say he will survive the attack.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.