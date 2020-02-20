Rain/snow tapering off, sunny tomorrow

Snow graced the Tennessee Valley landscape earlier today in many cities. Precipitation will dwindle this evening as drier air pushes the moisture out. Clouds will fade tonight and temperatures will make a dive below freezing tonight. Overnight lowers will be in the mid 20s, but wind chills will be in the teens. Winds will race out of the north, gusting around 20 mph.
A cold day continues tomorrow with below average temperatures and even colder wind chill values. The drier air that will move in tonight will make way for sunshine and dry conditions tomorrow. Highs will be in the mid 40s Friday.
The weekend start s quiet with sunshine for Saturday. A southerly flow returns, and highs will be in the mid 50s. Rain chances peak once again Sunday. More wet weather is expected for the first half of the next workweek Highs will make it into the lower 60s Monday and Tuesday, then fall at the end of the week.
