Rain, snow, cold, & wind all expected today

Temperatures this morning continue to drop with the help of a strong north wind. Winds today will be at 15 to 30 mph from the north. This is all happening as rain moves in from the south. Most of the Valley should see rainfall through much of the day today, but as temperatures fall we could see some snow mix in. The best chance for this will be along and to the north of the Tennessee/Alabama Stateline. Right now accumulation does not look likely, but there could be some slushy areas that see grassy accumulation of an inch or two. The best timeline for this will be between 10am and 3pm. However, much of this should stay as rain, especially to the south of the Tennessee River. Rainfall totals will likely be between ¼ to a ½ an inch, heaviest to the south.