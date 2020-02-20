4 north Alabama basketball teams headed to state

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Five games were on tap Wednesday at the northwest regionals. Four teams punched their tickets to state next week in Birmingham.
In Class 5A, the Madison Academy girls defeated West Point 69-54.
Nequoia Adams led all scorers with a game high 21 points.
The Mustangs had 40 points in the paint as they head back to state for the second straight year.
In Class 3A, the Lauderdale County boys and girls headed to state. The Tigers girls defeated against Phil Campbell 47-35.
The Tigers boys won 64-42 over New Hope.Eric Fuqua had a game high 27, Connor Smith added 20. The Tigers shot 71 percent in the first half.
In the final two games of the day in Class 4A, the Rogers Pirates girls were upset by Deshler 54-51. Shamri Thirlkill finished with seventeen points leading all scorers.
Class 4A boys region final wrapped up the day, West Limestone fell to Brooks in overtime 54-48.
Brooks would hold on to win 54-48 and will head to state for the first time since 2002.
