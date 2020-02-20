NASA Small Business Alliance Meeting has greatest turnout ever; changes announced

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -NASA is trying to get back to the moon and make it to Mars. And NASA leaders say their relationship with businesses plays a big role in that.
That’s why The U.S. Space and Rocket Center was packed to the brim Thursday morning. It’s for NASA’s Small Business Alliance meeting.
The 29th meeting brought nearly 1,000 people from 33 countries to the Rocket City. Organizers say it’s the biggest turnout ever.
NASA is rolling out some big changes to how they communicate with businesses. Associate director of the Marshall Space Flight Center talked to WAFF 48.
Steven Miley says NASA is changing the way they do business across NASA, meaning businesses all over the country will be affected.
He says the changes are to streamline the way NASA centers communicate with companies.
“Instead of having each NASA site doing its own sets of contracting, there’s going to be a more unified approach for doing groups of contracting to address the requirements across NASA. Whether you do business with NASA in Alabama, Ohio, or Texas it will be more of a similar use and the same sorts of I guess guidelines and things that you’re following,” Steven Miley said.
NASA leaders say they welcome questions and feedback. You can read more about the report here.
