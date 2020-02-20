Local business enduring more costs because of 231 road closure

LACEY’S SPRING, Ala. (WAFF) - Just last year, parts of Highway 231 were closed because of construction.
Although that slowed traffic down, GPS Trucking Owner Greg Sheppard says this indefinite road closure, is causing even more problems.
“It’s 30 miles extra a day, including drive time, and you never know the drive time. The extra fuel cost averages up to about $130 a day just for us to go to work," Sheppard explained.
With eight dump trucks, that averages out to about $650 a week in additional gas costs since 231 is closed going over Brindlee Mountain.
Sheppard says, yes it’s tough on the trucks and drivers, but it’s also impacting customers.
“All my customers that get rock up here, it’s going to be a lot longer for them but we’re going to add costs to them too for drive time," Sheppard said.
GPS Trucking’s cost depends on drive time.
Since spring is the company’s busy season, Sheppard says he’s concerned.
“We do a lot of driveway repair for people from all the rain and stuff, and they’re going to have to pay more for their rock to get their driveway fixed as well," Sheppard said.
Sheppard says he’s not the only business affected by this closure.
He says, he’s hopeful it gets repaired the right way and quickly.
