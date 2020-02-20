Lauderdale County child abuse victims sue DHR for $25-million

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Four victims of child abuse that happened in Lauderdale County are suing their alleged abusers and Alabama’s Department of Human Resources for 25-million-dollars.
Jenise and Daniel Spurgeon were arrested for hundreds of charges of physical and sexual abuse in 2017. Daniel Spurgeon pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 25 years in prison last year. Jenise Spurgeon’s trial is set for April 9th of this year.
The four victims are foster and adoptive children of the Spurgeons.
The lawsuits allege that DHR and its employees did not properly investigate numerous claims of abuse made against the Spurgeons.
“My clients lived a daily nightmare because DHR workers failed to do their jobs and it is appalling that DHR allowed this to happen,” said victim attorney Tommy James. “It is incomprehensible that this abuse went on for years right under the nose of DHR workers. They ignored clear and repeated signs of child abuse and neglect that resulted in emotional and physical consequences that my clients will live with forever.”
Tommy James is an attorney based out of the Birmingham area.
According to the lawsuits DHR failed to follow its own policies and procedures allowing the abuse to continue for years.
“The victims in these cases suffered the most shocking abuse imaginable as a direct result of a catastrophic failure of Alabama’s Child Welfare system. The system is broken in Alabama and it has failed these and countless other victims. There is utter chaos because caseworkers are not following DHR policies and procedures. This chaos allowed these children to slip through the cracks,” James said.
James says he and the victims he represents want these lawsuits to spark charge in Alabama’s foster and adoptive care system.
