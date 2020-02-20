Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CST

EXECUTION-TENNESSEE
Tennessee man to be electrocuted for killing fellow inmate
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee inmate is scheduled to become the fifth convict to die in the state's electric chair in the past 16 months. Fifty-eight-year-old Nicholas Sutton was sentenced to death in 1986 for killing a fellow inmate. He had already been serving time for three murders committed when he was just 18. He's scheduled to be executed Thursday night. In a clemency petition to Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Sutton's supporters said he's not the same man who went to prison 40 years ago. But Lee said Wednesday that he would not grant clemency. Sutton has two appeals pending before the U.S. Supreme Court.
BOLTON-VANDERBILT
Bolton: Testimony wouldn't have changed impeachment outcome
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former national security adviser John Bolton says the House's impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump were “grossly partisan” and said his testimony would not have changed Trump's acquittal in the Senate. At a Vanderbilt University speaking engagement Wednesday, Bolton also continued to stay quiet on the details of a yet-to-be-released book, as he did during a Monday event. He took the stage Wednesday with former national security adviser under President Barack Obama, Susan Rice. She questioned his refusal to share more details while his book undergoes screening for classified national security details by the Trump administration.
MISSING GIRL-AMBER ALERT
Amber Alert issued for girl, 1, not seen since Dec. 26
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Investigators in Tennessee worked all night Wednesday and into Thursday morning searching for a 15-month-old girl who hasn't been seen since the day after Christmas. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Evelyn Boswell was reported missing Tuesday but reportedly hasn't been seen since Dec. 26. It's unclear why the girl wasn't reported missing until weeks after her disappearance. An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday. The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office says it's following up on several tips in the case.
PRISON REFORM ADVOCATE ARRESTED
Sheriff: Prison reform advocate planted guns for jail break
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee authorities say a longtime prison reform advocate was preparing to stage a jail break when he hid loaded guns and ammunition in a new jail that was under construction. Alex Friedmann had been previously charged with attempted burglary after Nashville's sheriff says Friedmann gained access to the new jail by dressing as a construction worker. In a Wednesday news conference, the sheriff says the guns and ammunition were discovered as the investigation continued. Friedmann was re-arrested Tuesday night after the charges were upgraded to vandalism of $250,000 or more. Friedmann's attorney says his client “is presumed innocent and will respond through the appropriate legal processes.”
PAID FAMILY LEAVE-TENNESSEE
Lee changes course on offering 12 weeks of paid family leave
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is backpedaling on a promise to offer up to 12 weeks of annual paid family leave for state workers through an executive order. Instead, the Republican said Wednesday that he will pursue the idea through legislation in a skeptical GOP-dominated Statehouse. Lee originally announced the executive order in early January, saying that it would would apply to approximately 38,000 full-time executive branch employees who had at least a year of service. However, lawmakers have remained tepid toward Lee's executive order despite support from family advocates.
VOTER REGISTRATION-TENNESSEE
Proposal would overhaul blocked Tennessee voter signup law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers are trying to amend the state's legally contentious voter-registration restrictions that are currently blocked from being enforced during the 2020 elections. Last year, Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed GOP-backed legislation that made Tennessee the first state in the country to fine registration groups for turning in too many incomplete signup forms. However, a federal judge has since blocked that law as it makes it way through court. In the interim, Tennessee lawmakers have introduced a new proposal that would offer softer regulations on registering voters during election cycles.