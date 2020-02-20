Judge gives attorneys another week before making decisions in emergency hearing regarding Limestone County Board of Education

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The outcome of an emergency hearing in Montgomery will have to wait a little longer. A judge has given both sides of the Dr. Mark Isley case another week to prove why or why not the case should be moved out of Montgomery and into Limestone County.
It was a quick hearing. At the last minute, the defense requested a change of venue. The Limestone County School Board wants the hearing to be held in Limestone County, saying both parties work there and there is no reason for it to be held in Montgomery.
But Dr. Isley’s attorney coming back saying a hearing in Limestone County wouldn’t be fair to his client.
The case was filed in Montgomery because that is where the Department of Education is located.
Isley’s attorney says a change of location is a tactical move, ultimately giving the defense more time to terminate Isley and holding it in Limestone County would make it biased.
This case comes after Isley filed a lawsuit earlier this week accusing the Limestone County interim superintendent of trying to fire him in retaliation for reporting wrongdoing in the school system.
Isley claims he is working with the FBI and Department of Education over misused state and federal funds. Isley also says Limestone County School leaders were violating state law with certain teacher hires.
The next hearing is scheduled in Montgomery next Wednesday at 1:30.
