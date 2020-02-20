Illegal gambling machines found at Decatur business; 1 arrested

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | February 19, 2020 at 7:40 PM CST - Updated February 19 at 7:40 PM

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur police have arrested a man in an illegal gambling bust.

Police arrested Francisco Jose Ramirez at a business in the 1200 block of Danville Road, where they were following up on reports of illegal gambling.

Police found a pool table and several gaming machines. They also seized illegal gambling devices from the business.

Ramirez was charged with promoting gambling. He was booked on a $300 bond.

The city of Decatur Revenue Department also responded and cited the business for smoking and license violations.

