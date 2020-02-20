Illegal gambling machines found at Decatur business; 1 arrested

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur police have arrested a man in an illegal gambling bust.
Police arrested Francisco Jose Ramirez at a business in the 1200 block of Danville Road, where they were following up on reports of illegal gambling.
Police found a pool table and several gaming machines. They also seized illegal gambling devices from the business.
Ramirez was charged with promoting gambling. He was booked on a $300 bond.
The city of Decatur Revenue Department also responded and cited the business for smoking and license violations.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.