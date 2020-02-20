Free home builders school has 440 applicants after one month

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you were looking for a free education, get in line.
At an open house on Thursday, the North Alabama Homebuilding Academy announced it had 440 applicants.
The school opened on Jan. 16.
Currently, the academy is running an evening course twice a week for up to 20 students.
After completing the eight week course, they’ll graduate with a free set of tools and have the opportunity to get a job with local vendors.
Executive Officer Barry Oxley said the academy will be expanding with an accelerated day course in April.
Those students will graduate in four weeks.
The school is funded through a partnership between the Huntsville Madison County Builders Association and the city of Huntsville.
National Association of Home Builders President Jerry Howard traveled from Washington D.C. to attend the open house, and said the school is a template that is rare but should be duplicated across the country.
“Maybe two or three, and none of them are anywhere near as easily put together as this one, that has the overwhelming support of the city government and got started as quickly, this is the template of success," he said.
Huntsville City Council President Devyn Keith spoke at the open house, and said the school is delivering generational change.
