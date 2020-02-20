Creekside administrator named assistant principal of the year

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - A Limestone County school administrator has gotten a top honor.
Creekside Primary School Assistant Principal Nona Adams is the assistant principal of the year.
She is one of 10 assistant principals in the state to get the award from the Alabama Association of Elementary School Administrators.
Adams was nominated by the principal at her school.
She says the honor would not be possible without her team.
“Building relationships with those teachers, students, build that trust, you are able to discuss great things and difficult things with each other when you have trust in the relationship,” she said.
Adams graduated from East Limestone High School and began teaching in the district in 1999.
